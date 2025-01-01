Mindplex tokenomics are designed to mitigate the current problems in DAOs where the rich buy tokens and win the vote. Mindplex uses the soulbound token MPXR to guarantee decentralization. The number of votes a community member has is proportional to tIP, where I is the balance of MPX tokens weighted by the balance of MPXR after normalization tokens, and fix is a function defined:/ f(x) = x, for x :/ T f(x) = T + sqrt(x-T), for x › T with T = XXX